2014 Citroen Ds5 Dsport My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2014 Citroen Ds5 Dsport My13 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2014 Citroen Ds5 Dsport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1580 mm
Tracking Rear 1615 mm
Ground Clearance 152 mm
Wheelbase 2727 mm
Height 1504 mm
Length 4530 mm
Width 1817 mm
Kerb Weight 1495 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2035 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1150 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 540 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 165 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 165 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 115 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R18
Rear Tyre 235/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8X18
Rear Rim Size 8X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Vf7Kf5Fva&S123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured France