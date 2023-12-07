WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Fiat
  3. Freemont
  4. Urban Tricolore

2014 Fiat Freemont Urban Tricolore Jf 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon

ac171def/2014 fiat freemont urban tricolore 2 4l petrol 4d wagon 051f016b
2014 Fiat Freemont Urban Tricolore Jf 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2014 Fiat Freemont Urban Tricolore. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Fiat News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1571 mm
Tracking Rear 1582 mm
Ground Clearance 182 mm
Wheelbase 2890 mm
Height 1705 mm
Length 4910 mm
Width 1878 mm
Kerb Weight 1722 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2270 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 550 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 77 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 233 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 233 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 220 Nm
Makimum Power 125 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/65 R17
Rear Tyre 225/65 R17
Front Rim Size 6.5X17
Rear Rim Size 6.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number 3C4Pfadb#@T000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America