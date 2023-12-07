WhichCar
2014 Fiat Panda Trekking 1.2L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2014 Fiat Panda Trekking 1.2L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 5 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Micro

Specifications for the 2014 Fiat Panda Trekking. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1414 mm
Tracking Rear 1408 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2300 mm
Height 1551 mm
Length 3653 mm
Width 1643 mm
Kerb Weight 1040 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 900 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 400 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 35 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 109 g/km
Green House 8.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Economy City 4.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 109 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 190 Nm
Makimum Power 55 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 175/65 R15
Rear Tyre 175/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
Compliance Location Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
VIN Number Zfa31200012345678
Vehicle Segment Micro
Country Manufactured Italy