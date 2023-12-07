Specifications for the 2014 Ford Falcon Xr6T. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Ford Falcon Xr6T Fg Mk2 4.0L Petrol Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1583 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1583 mm
|Ground Clearance
|141 mm
|Wheelbase
|3104 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|5127 mm
|Width
|1934 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1785 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2355 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2300 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|81 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|292 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|292 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5250
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|533 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgcm8R12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alloy Sports Bar
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 4 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tonneau Cover
Optional Extras
- Luxury Pack - $4,000
- Leather Upholstery - $1,200
- Metallic Paint - $385
- Towbar - $500