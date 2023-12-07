Specifications for the 2014 Ford Fpv F6. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Ford Fpv F6 Fg Mk2 4.0L Petrol Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1586 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1583 mm
|Ground Clearance
|141 mm
|Wheelbase
|3100 mm
|Height
|1481 mm
|Length
|5096 mm
|Width
|1933 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1755 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1600 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|545 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|81 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|5.5
|CO2 Emissions
|309 g/km
|Green House
|3.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|309 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1950
|Maxiumum Torque
|565 Nm
|Makimum Power
|310 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|6Fpaaajgcm8R12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X2
|Country Manufactured
|Australia
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alloy Sports Bar
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driving Lights
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Side Airbags
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $1,200
- Premium Brake Package - $3,900
- Satellite Navigation - $990
- Towbar - $550