2014 Ford Fpv GT Fg Mk2 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Ford Fpv GT Fg Mk2 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Seq Sports
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2014 Ford Fpv GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1586 mm
Tracking Rear 1616 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2836 mm
Height 1466 mm
Length 4956 mm
Width 1868 mm
Kerb Weight 1844 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 68 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 325 g/km
Green House 3
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 325 g/km

Engine
Engine Supercharged Mpfi
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 570 Nm
Makimum Power 335 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R19
Rear Tyre 245/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 8X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Link, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgsw8R12345
Country Manufactured Australia