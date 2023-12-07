WhichCar
2014 Ford Kuga Ambiente (FWD) Tf 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2014 Ford Kuga Ambiente (FWD) Tf 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2014 Ford Kuga Ambiente (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 163 mm
Wheelbase 2690 mm
Height 1713 mm
Length 4524 mm
Width 1838 mm
Kerb Weight 1569 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2100 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 530 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 157 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R17
Rear Tyre 235/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Axxwpma%$12345
Country Manufactured Germany