2014 Ford Mondeo Zetec Mc 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2014 Ford Mondeo Zetec Mc 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2014 Ford Mondeo Zetec. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1579 mm
Tracking Rear 1595 mm
Ground Clearance 110 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1500 mm
Length 4784 mm
Width 1886 mm
Kerb Weight 1552 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1511 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 187 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 187 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 149 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/45 R17
Rear Tyre 235/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wf0Exxgbbe%$12345
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Belgium