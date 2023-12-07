Specifications for the 2014 Ford Ranger Xl 3.2 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Ford Ranger Xl 3.2 (4X4) Px 3.2L Diesel Super Cab Chassis
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1560 mm
|Ground Clearance
|232 mm
|Wheelbase
|3220 mm
|Height
|1804 mm
|Length
|5110 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1870 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3200 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1330 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|3
|CO2 Emissions
|235 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|235 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|147 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|255/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Of Chassis Frame
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|6Pf#Mbge0#P123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Side Airbags
- Traction Control System
