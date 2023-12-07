WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Territory
  4. Titanium (4X4)

2014 Ford Territory Titanium (4X4) Sz 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon

571b1ca9/2014 ford territory titanium 4x4 2 7l diesel 4d wagon 053d0173
2014 Ford Territory Titanium (4X4) Sz 2.7L Diesel 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 7
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2014 Ford Territory Titanium (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Ford Territory News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1626 mm
Tracking Rear 1597 mm
Ground Clearance 179 mm
Wheelbase 2843 mm
Height 1716 mm
Length 4883 mm
Width 1898 mm
Kerb Weight 2132 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 75 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 3
CO2 Emissions 236 g/km
Green House 5.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 236 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 440 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/55 R18
Rear Tyre 235/55 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Arm, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Control Blade, Coil Spring, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Door Pillar
VIN Number 6Fpaaajgat5R12345
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Australia