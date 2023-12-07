Specifications for the 2014 Holden Captiva 5 Lt (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Holden Captiva 5 Lt (FWD) Cg My13 2.4L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1569 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1576 mm
|Ground Clearance
|200 mm
|Wheelbase
|2707 mm
|Height
|1717 mm
|Length
|4596 mm
|Width
|1850 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1640 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|209 g/km
|Green House
|6
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|209 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|4600
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|123 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/65 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|9 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Kl3Df264J@B123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $550