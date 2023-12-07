Specifications for the 2014 Kia Optima Sli. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Kia Optima Sli Tf My13 2.4L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1591 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1591 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2795 mm
|Height
|1455 mm
|Length
|4845 mm
|Width
|1830 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1475 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2030 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|650 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|555 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|189 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|189 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6300
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|148 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lhs - Lower Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knagl412Ma5123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 7 Speakers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $595