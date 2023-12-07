WhichCar
2014 Kia Rio S Ub My15 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2014 Kia Rio S Ub My15 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2014 Kia Rio S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1521 mm
Tracking Rear 1525 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4045 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1150 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1600 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 850 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 450 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 135 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 135 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4200
Maxiumum Torque 135 Nm
Makimum Power 79 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/65 R15
Rear Tyre 185/65 R15
Front Rim Size 5.5X15
Rear Rim Size 5.5X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Floor In Boot Compartment
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Knadl313Mb5123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Korea

Current Kia Rio pricing and specs

S 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $21,300
S 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $19,100
GT-Line 5D Hatchback 1.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $24,800
Sport 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $22,800
Sport 5D Hatchback 1.4L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $20,600