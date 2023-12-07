WhichCar
2014 Kia Rio Si Ub My14 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2014 Kia Rio Si Ub My14 1.6L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2014 Kia Rio Si. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1507 mm
Tracking Rear 1511 mm
Ground Clearance 140 mm
Wheelbase 2570 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4045 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1215 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1630 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 950 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 415 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 43 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 145 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.1 L/100km
CO2 Combined 145 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6300
Torque RPM 4850
Maxiumum Torque 167 Nm
Makimum Power 103 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6X16
Rear Rim Size 6X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 84
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Floor In Boot Compartment
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Knadl512Mb5123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Korea

