Specifications for the 2014 Kia Soul +. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Kia Soul + Am My12 1.6L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1570 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|164 mm
|Wheelbase
|2550 mm
|Height
|1610 mm
|Length
|4105 mm
|Width
|1785 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1210 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1800 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|450 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|590 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|48 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|155 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|155 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|260 Nm
|Makimum Power
|94 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.0X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|On Plate Inside Of Toolbox Lid
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - Front Door Aperture
|VIN Number
|Knajs813Ma7123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Korea
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $400
- Power Sunroof - $2,000