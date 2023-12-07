WhichCar
2014 Kia Soul + Am My12 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2014 Kia Soul + Am My12 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 Kia Soul +. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1570 mm
Tracking Rear 1575 mm
Ground Clearance 164 mm
Wheelbase 2550 mm
Height 1610 mm
Length 4105 mm
Width 1785 mm
Kerb Weight 1115 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1700 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 450 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 585 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 48 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.5 L/100km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 200 Nm
Makimum Power 122 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7.0X18
Rear Rim Size 7.0X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location On Plate Inside Of Toolbox Lid
Compliance Location Rhs - Front Door Aperture
VIN Number Knajs811Ma7123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Korea