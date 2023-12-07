Specifications for the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder 5.0L Petrol 2D Convertible
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Sequential Manu
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1622 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1592 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2560 mm
|Height
|1165 mm
|Length
|4300 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1439 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1800 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|360 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|354 g/km
|Green House
|2.5
|Green House Overall
|2.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|354 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7800
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|510 Nm
|Makimum Power
|368 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|11X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|24
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Zhwge21M04La00001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Electric Top
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Side Front AirBags
- Traction Control System