2014 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder 5.0L Petrol 2D Convertible

2014 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder 5.0L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Sequential Manu
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 Lamborghini Gallardo Spyder. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1622 mm
Tracking Rear 1592 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2560 mm
Height 1165 mm
Length 4300 mm
Width 1900 mm
Kerb Weight 1439 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1800 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 360 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 354 g/km
Green House 2.5
Green House Overall 2.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 354 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7800
Torque RPM 4250
Maxiumum Torque 510 Nm
Makimum Power 368 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 295/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 11X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 24
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Zhwge21M04La00001
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy