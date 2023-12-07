Specifications for the 2014 Lexus Ct 200H. Hybrid Prestige. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Lexus Ct 200H. Hybrid Prestige Zwa10R 13 Upgrade 1.8L Hybrid 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1525 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|135 mm
|Wheelbase
|2600 mm
|Height
|1440 mm
|Length
|4320 mm
|Width
|1765 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1370 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1790 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|45 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|95 g/km
|Green House
|9
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|4.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|95 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5200
|Torque RPM
|4400
|Maxiumum Torque
|142 Nm
|Makimum Power
|73 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Upper Pass Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthkd5Bh902123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Leather Upholstery - $3,000
- Power Sunroof - $2,000