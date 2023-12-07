Specifications for the 2014 Lexus Es350 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Lexus Es350 Luxury Gsv60R 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
MORE Lexus News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|139 mm
|Wheelbase
|2820 mm
|Height
|1450 mm
|Length
|4900 mm
|Width
|1820 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1630 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2130 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|65 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|224 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 4
|CO2 Extra
|170 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|317 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|224 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6200
|Torque RPM
|4700
|Maxiumum Torque
|346 Nm
|Makimum Power
|204 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthbk1Gg002123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Vehicle Stability Control