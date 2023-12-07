WhichCar
2014 Lexus Gs300H Hybrid Luxury Awl10R My15 2.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2014 Lexus Gs300H Hybrid Luxury Awl10R My15 2.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Continuous Variable
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2014 Lexus Gs300H Hybrid Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1590 mm
Ground Clearance 130 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1820 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 430 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 121 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol/Electric
Fuel Economy City 5.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 121 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 5400
Maxiumum Torque 221 Nm
Makimum Power 164 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/50 R17
Rear Tyre 225/50 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthbh5Blx00123456
Country Manufactured Japan