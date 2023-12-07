Specifications for the 2014 Lexus Gs300H Hybrid Sports Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Lexus Gs300H Hybrid Sports Luxury Awl10R My14 2.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|130 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1455 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1820 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2250 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|430 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|121 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|118 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|124 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|121 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|5400
|Maxiumum Torque
|221 Nm
|Makimum Power
|164 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthbh5Blx00123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Front Footwell Lights
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights