2014 Lexus Gs450H Hybrid F Sport Gwl10R My15 3.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan

2014 Lexus Gs450H Hybrid F Sport Gwl10R My15 3.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Hybrid
Seats 5
Transmission Cvt Auto 6 Speed Sequen
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2014 Lexus Gs450H Hybrid F Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1575 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 128 mm
Wheelbase 2850 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4850 mm
Width 1840 mm
Kerb Weight 1910 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2325 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 415 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Hybrid
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 147 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded/Electric
Fuel Economy City 6.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 147 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 352 Nm
Makimum Power 215 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R19
Rear Tyre 265/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
VIN Number Jthbs5Bl205123456
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Japan