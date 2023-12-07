Specifications for the 2014 Lexus Gs450H Hybrid Sports Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Lexus Gs450H Hybrid Sports Luxury Gwl10R My14 3.5L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 6 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1575 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1590 mm
|Ground Clearance
|128 mm
|Wheelbase
|2850 mm
|Height
|1455 mm
|Length
|4850 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1910 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2325 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|415 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|147 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|147 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|352 Nm
|Makimum Power
|215 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pill
|VIN Number

|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Tilt When Reversing
- Front Footwell Lights
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 17 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Wood Grain Trim