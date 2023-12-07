WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Is F
  4. Use20R 11 Upgrade

2014 Lexus Is F Use20R 11 Upgrade 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Lexus Is F Use20R 11 Upgrade 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 Lexus Is F Use20R 11 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Lexus News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1560 mm
Tracking Rear 1515 mm
Ground Clearance 126 mm
Wheelbase 2730 mm
Height 1415 mm
Length 4660 mm
Width 1815 mm
Kerb Weight 1700 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2120 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 420 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 64 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 270 g/km
Green House 4.5
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 11.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 270 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6600
Torque RPM 5200
Maxiumum Torque 505 Nm
Makimum Power 311 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R19
Rear Tyre 255/35 R19
Front Rim Size 8X19
Rear Rim Size 9X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 6 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthbp262105000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Japan