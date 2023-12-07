Specifications for the 2014 Lexus Is F Use20R 11 Upgrade. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Lexus Is F Use20R 11 Upgrade 5.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1560 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1515 mm
|Ground Clearance
|126 mm
|Wheelbase
|2730 mm
|Height
|1415 mm
|Length
|4660 mm
|Width
|1815 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1700 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2120 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|270 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.4 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|270 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6600
|Torque RPM
|5200
|Maxiumum Torque
|505 Nm
|Makimum Power
|311 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|9X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthbp262105000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights