2014 Lexus Is250 Luxury Gse30R My15 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Lexus Is250 Luxury Gse30R My15 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2014 Lexus Is250 Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1535 mm
Tracking Rear 1550 mm
Ground Clearance 121 mm
Wheelbase 2800 mm
Height 1430 mm
Length 4665 mm
Width 1810 mm
Kerb Weight 1605 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 213 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 169 g/km
CO2 Urban 288 g/km
CO2 Combined 213 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6400
Torque RPM 4800
Maxiumum Torque 252 Nm
Makimum Power 153 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5X17
Rear Rim Size 7.5X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 48
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Jthbf5D2200000111
Country Manufactured Japan