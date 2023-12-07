Specifications for the 2014 Lexus Ls600Hl Hybrid (4 Seat). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Lexus Ls600Hl Hybrid (4 Seat) Uvf46R My13 5.0L Hybrid 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 8 Speed Sequen
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
MORE Lexus News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1610 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1610 mm
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm
|Wheelbase
|3090 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|5210 mm
|Width
|1875 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2355 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|84 L
|Fuel
|Hybrid
|Air Pollution
|8.5
|CO2 Emissions
|199 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded/Electric
|Fuel Economy City
|8.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 4
|CO2 Extra
|173 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|244 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|199 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6400
|Torque RPM
|4000
|Maxiumum Torque
|520 Nm
|Makimum Power
|327 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Air Springs, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|48
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jthdu46F%05000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sound System with 19 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Vehicle Stability Control
- Xenon Headlights