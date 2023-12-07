Specifications for the 2014 Maserati Quattroporte My13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Maserati Quattroporte My13 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1582 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1595 mm
|Ground Clearance
|100 mm
|Wheelbase
|3064 mm
|Height
|1438 mm
|Length
|5097 mm
|Width
|1895 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1990 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|CO2 Emissions
|345 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|14.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|345 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|4500
|Maxiumum Torque
|460 Nm
|Makimum Power
|295 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Chassis
|VIN Number
|Zamfd39D000001123
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Current Maserati Quattroporte pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$254,800
|GT 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$199,300
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$356,300
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$242,200
|GT 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$189,400
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$338,600
|Modena 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$280,000
|GT 4D Sedan
|3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$219,000
|Trofeo 4D Sedan
|3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$391,500