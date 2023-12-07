WhichCar
2014 Maserati Quattroporte My13 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Maserati Quattroporte My13 4.2L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 Maserati Quattroporte My13. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1582 mm
Tracking Rear 1595 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 3064 mm
Height 1438 mm
Length 5097 mm
Width 1895 mm
Kerb Weight 1990 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 345 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 14.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 345 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 4500
Maxiumum Torque 460 Nm
Makimum Power 295 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 285/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 10.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Zamfd39D000001123
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy

