WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Maserati
  3. Quattroporte
  4. Sport GT-S Mc Sportline

2014 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT-S Mc Sportline My13 4.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT-S Mc Sportline My13 4.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 Maserati Quattroporte Sport GT-S Mc Sportline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Maserati Quattroporte News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1582 mm
Tracking Rear 1595 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 3064 mm
Height 1438 mm
Length 5097 mm
Width 1895 mm
Kerb Weight 1990 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 365 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 15.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 365 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 4750
Maxiumum Torque 510 Nm
Makimum Power 331 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 295/30 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 10.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Chassis
VIN Number Zamfd39D000001123
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Maserati Quattroporte pricing and specs

Modena 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $254,800
GT 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $199,300
Trofeo 4D Sedan 3.8L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $356,300
Modena 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $242,200
GT 4D Sedan 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $189,400