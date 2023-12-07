Specifications for the 2014 Mazda 3 Sp20 Skyactiv Luxury. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mazda 3 Sp20 Skyactiv Luxury Bl Series 2 My13 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1535 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1520 mm
|Ground Clearance
|155 mm
|Wheelbase
|2640 mm
|Height
|1470 mm
|Length
|4460 mm
|Width
|1755 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1329 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|145 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|118 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|191 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|145 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4100
|Maxiumum Torque
|194 Nm
|Makimum Power
|113 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|6 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Jm0Bl10F100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Engine Immobiliser
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 10 Speakers
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Side Front AirBags
- Premium Sound System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Xenon Headlights
