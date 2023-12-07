WhichCar
2014 Mazda 3 Sp25 GT Bm 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Mazda 3 Sp25 GT Bm 2.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2014 Mazda 3 Sp25 GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1555 mm
Tracking Rear 1560 mm
Ground Clearance 155 mm
Wheelbase 2700 mm
Height 1455 mm
Length 4580 mm
Width 1795 mm
Kerb Weight 1351 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 600 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 51 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 152 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 122 g/km
CO2 Urban 204 g/km
CO2 Combined 152 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 3250
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 138 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/45 R18
Rear Tyre 215/45 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Jm0Bm527810123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Japan

