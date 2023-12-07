WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. 2
  4. Maxx Sport

2014 Mazda 2 Maxx Sport De My14 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2014 Mazda 2 Maxx Sport De My14 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 4 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Light

Specifications for the 2014 Mazda 2 Maxx Sport. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mazda 2 News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1475 mm
Tracking Rear 1465 mm
Ground Clearance 119 mm
Wheelbase 2490 mm
Height 1475 mm
Length 3885 mm
Width 1695 mm
Kerb Weight 1025 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 700 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 6.5
CO2 Emissions 162 g/km
Green House 7
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 134 g/km
CO2 Urban 211 g/km
CO2 Combined 162 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 4000
Maxiumum Torque 135 Nm
Makimum Power 76 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 185/55 R15
Rear Tyre 185/55 R15
Front Rim Size 6.0X15
Rear Rim Size 6.0X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Drum
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Inner Guard
VIN Number Jm0De10Y180123456
Vehicle Segment Light
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mazda 2 pricing and specs

G15 GT 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $27,200
G15 GT 4D Sedan 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $27,200
G15 Pure Speed 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $24,900
G15 Pure 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD $24,100
G15 Pure 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $22,200