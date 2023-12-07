Specifications for the 2014 Mazda 6 GT. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mazda 6 GT 6C 2.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1585 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1575 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|2750 mm
|Height
|1480 mm
|Length
|4800 mm
|Width
|1840 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1524 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|62 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|155 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 4
|CO2 Extra
|125 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|205 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|155 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5700
|Torque RPM
|3250
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|138 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R19
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmogj103100123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Fog Lights - Front
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sound System with 11 Speakers
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint Special - $200
Current Mazda 6 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|20Th Anniversary 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,200
|20Th Anniversary 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,500
|G25 Sport 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$34,800
|G25 Sport 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$36,100
|G25 Touring 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,300
|G25 Touring 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,600
|G35 GT Speed 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$47,200
|G35 GT Speed 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$48,500
|G35 Atenza 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,500
|G35 Atenza 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$51,700
|20Th Anniversary 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,385
|20Th Anniversary 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$55,685
|G25 Sport 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$36,290
|G25 Sport 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,590
|G25 Touring 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,960
|G25 Touring 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,260
|G35 GT Speed 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$49,190
|G35 GT Speed 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$50,490
|G35 Atenza 4D Sedan
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$52,590
|G35 Atenza 4D Wagon
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,890