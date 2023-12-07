WhichCar
2014 Mazda MX-5 25Th Anniversary L.e. Nc 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible

2014 Mazda MX-5 25Th Anniversary L.e. Nc 2.0L Petrol 2D Convertible details
ANCAP Safety Rating 4
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Activemati
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 Mazda MX-5 25Th Anniversary L.e.. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1490 mm
Tracking Rear 1495 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2330 mm
Height 1255 mm
Length 3995 mm
Width 1720 mm
Kerb Weight 1169 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Air Pollution 5
CO2 Emissions 191 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.1 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Combined 191 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6700
Torque RPM 5000
Maxiumum Torque 188 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/45 R17
Rear Tyre 205/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Pass Side Eng Scuttle
VIN Number Jm0Nc30F100123456
Country Manufactured Japan

Current Mazda MX-5 pricing and specs

G20 Rf GT Blk Roof T/Cotta Lth 2D Convertible 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $54,800
G20 Rf 2D Convertible 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $46,250
G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $50,140
G20 Roadster GT 2D Convertible 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD $48,640
G20 Rf GT 2D Convertible 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Automatic, RWD $53,800