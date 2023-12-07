Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz A45 Amg. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mercedes-Benz A45 Amg 176 My15 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1548 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1548 mm
|Ground Clearance
|113 mm
|Wheelbase
|2699 mm
|Height
|1438 mm
|Length
|4433 mm
|Width
|1780 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|161 g/km
|Green House
|7
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|161 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|265 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd1760522*000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Trim
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Guide for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Body Kit - $1,990
- Performance Suspension - $1,990