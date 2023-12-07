Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz C250 Cdi Elegance. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mercedes-Benz C250 Cdi Elegance W204 My14 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1541 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2760 mm
|Height
|1474 mm
|Length
|4706 mm
|Width
|1782 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1630 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1250 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|600 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|139 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|139 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|245/40 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Right Hand Front Floorpan
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2042032F000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,320
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $880
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,680
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,850
- Metallic Paint - $2,080
- Power front seats with memory - $2,740
- Power Sunroof - $3,170
- Satellite Navigation - $4,720
- Sports pack - $2,460
- Premium Sound System - $1,640
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $4,920
- Xenon Headlights - $2,960