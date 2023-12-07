WhichCar
2014 Mercedes-Benz C250 W204 My14 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe

2014 Mercedes-Benz C250 W204 My14 1.8L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz C250 W204 My14. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1549 mm
Tracking Rear 1552 mm
Ground Clearance 112 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1406 mm
Length 4590 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1550 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2020 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 59 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 160 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 160 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 2300
Maxiumum Torque 310 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Driver Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2043472F000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany