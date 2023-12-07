WhichCar
2014 Mercedes-Benz C300 Avantgarde W204 My14 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Mercedes-Benz C300 Avantgarde W204 My14 3.5L Petrol 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz C300 Avantgarde. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1533 mm
Tracking Rear 1536 mm
Ground Clearance 101 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1444 mm
Length 4581 mm
Width 1770 mm
Kerb Weight 1565 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2040 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1250 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 184 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 2400
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 185 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension 3 Links, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Right Hand Front Floorpan
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2040552A000011
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz C300 pricing and specs

A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $122,200
C205 My23.5 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $97,600
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $124,000
Amg Line Plus Edition 2D Coupe 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $106,600
A205 My23.5 2D Cabriolet 2.0L, Petrol, 9 Speed Automatic G-Tro, RWD $119,700