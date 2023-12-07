WhichCar
2014 Mercedes-Benz Cls 350 218 My13 Update 3.5L Petrol 4D Coupe

2014 Mercedes-Benz Cls 350 218 My13 Update 3.5L Petrol 4D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Large

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Cls 350. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1598 mm
Tracking Rear 1602 mm
Ground Clearance 118 mm
Wheelbase 2874 mm
Height 1421 mm
Length 4996 mm
Width 1881 mm
Kerb Weight 1735 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2220 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 485 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 8.5
CO2 Emissions 185 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
CO2 Combined 185 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 3500
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 225 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 255/40 R18
Rear Tyre 285/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.5X18
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd2183592A000011
Vehicle Segment Large
Country Manufactured Germany