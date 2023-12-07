Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Cls 63 Amg S. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mercedes-Benz Cls 63 Amg S 218 My13 Update 5.5L Petrol 4D Coupe
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1604 mm
|Ground Clearance
|118 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1421 mm
|Length
|4996 mm
|Width
|1881 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1870 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2415 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|545 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|233 g/km
|Green House
|5.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|10 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|233 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|800 Nm
|Makimum Power
|430 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|285/30 R19
|Front Rim Size
|9.0X19
|Rear Rim Size
|10.0X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Air Springs, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2183752A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Air Suspension
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Performance Suspension
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Body Kit - $10,800
- Diff Locks - $13,200
- Heated Rear Seats - $950
- Night View Assist - $3,500
- Premium Brake Package - $25,900