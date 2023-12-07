WhichCar
2014 Mercedes-Benz E200 207 My15 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe

2014 Mercedes-Benz E200 207 My15 2.0L Petrol 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E200 207 My15. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1558 mm
Ground Clearance 108 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 4829 mm
Width 1786 mm
Kerb Weight 1615 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2085 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 470 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 141 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 141 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5500
Torque RPM 1200
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 135 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/40 R18
Rear Tyre 255/35 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 8.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2073342F000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany

