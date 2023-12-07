WhichCar
2014 Mercedes-Benz E250 Cdi 207 My14 2.1L Diesel 2D Coupe

2014 Mercedes-Benz E250 Cdi 207 My14 2.1L Diesel 2D Coupe details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E250 Cdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1554 mm
Tracking Rear 1568 mm
Ground Clearance 108 mm
Wheelbase 2760 mm
Height 1397 mm
Length 4829 mm
Width 1786 mm
Kerb Weight 1703 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1800 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 66 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 6
CO2 Emissions 122 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.7 L/100km
CO2 Combined 122 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4200
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 500 Nm
Makimum Power 150 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/35 R19
Rear Tyre 255/30 R19
Front Rim Size 8.0X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2073032F000011
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured Germany