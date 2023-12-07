Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz E250 Cdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mercedes-Benz E250 Cdi 212 My14 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1580 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1587 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2874 mm
|Height
|1511 mm
|Length
|5010 mm
|Width
|1873 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1862 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|6
|CO2 Emissions
|134 g/km
|Green House
|8
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.1 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|134 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3800
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|500 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|9.0X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd2122032A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Antenna - In Rear Glass
- Automatic Stop/Start
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- First Aid Kit
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Park Assist
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,200
- Air Suspension - $3,990
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,500
- Heated Front Seats - $950
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Power Sunroof - $3,200
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,300
- Premium Sound System - $2,200
- Television - $2,850
- Vision Pack - (PSR & XH & SSP) - $5,500