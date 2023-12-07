WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Gla
  4. 200Cdi

2014 Mercedes-Benz Gla 200Cdi X156 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

bb7f1a77/2014 mercedes benz gla 200cdi 2 1l diesel 4d wagon 05080165
2014 Mercedes-Benz Gla 200Cdi X156 2.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Gla 200Cdi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Gla News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1552 mm
Tracking Rear 1552 mm
Ground Clearance 157 mm
Wheelbase 2699 mm
Height 1494 mm
Length 4431 mm
Width 1804 mm
Kerb Weight 1545 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2020 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 475 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 50 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 122 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 122 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3400
Torque RPM 1400
Maxiumum Torque 300 Nm
Makimum Power 100 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R18
Rear Tyre 235/50 R18
Front Rim Size 7X18
Rear Rim Size 7X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System, Trailing Arm

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdc1569082*000001
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Mercedes-Benz Gla pricing and specs

200 (Mhev) 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $68,900
200 4D Wagon 1.3L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD $68,900
250 4Matic 4D Wagon 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, AWD $78,900