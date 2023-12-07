Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Ml 350Cdi Bluetec (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mercedes-Benz Ml 350Cdi Bluetec (4X4) 166 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1643 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|208 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1858 mm
|Length
|4945 mm
|Width
|1951 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2175 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2950 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|775 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|93 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|192 g/km
|Green House
|6.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|192 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3600
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|620 Nm
|Makimum Power
|190 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdc1660042A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active Park Assist
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Cruise Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Side Steps
- Traction Control System
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,450
- Active Cornering Enhancement - $4,900
- Air Suspension - $3,300
- Convenience Pack - $4,000
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Night View Assist - $3,500
- Off Road Group - $3,500
- Power Sunroof - $3,900
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $5,000
- Sports pack - $6,900
- Premium Sound System - $1,500
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,400