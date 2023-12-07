Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Ml 500 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mercedes-Benz Ml 500 (4X4) 166 My14 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1643 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1646 mm
|Ground Clearance
|171 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1858 mm
|Length
|4945 mm
|Width
|1951 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2300 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3050 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|93 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|287 g/km
|Green House
|4
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|287 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5000
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|600 Nm
|Makimum Power
|300 kW
|Front Tyre
|265/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|265/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdd1660732A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Active Park Assist
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Cruise Control
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi Camera System
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Side Steps
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone - $1,450
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $900
- Comfort Seats Front - $1,500
- Digital Video Disc Player - $1,950
- Entertainment Pack - $3,550
- Heated Rear Seats - $900
- Metallic Paint - $2,100
- Night View Assist - $3,500
- Off Road Group - $3,550
- Power Door Closing - $1,350
- Protective Glazing - $900
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $2,250
- Sports pack - $4,250
- Sound System with 14 Speakers - $9,625
- Premium Sound System - $1,550
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,400