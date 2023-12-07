WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Ml
  4. 500 (4X4)

2014 Mercedes-Benz Ml 500 (4X4) 166 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon

b28c1a92/2014 mercedes benz ml 500 4x4 4 7l petrol 4d wagon 05ef0195
2014 Mercedes-Benz Ml 500 (4X4) 166 4.7L Petrol 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Ml 500 (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Mercedes-Benz Ml News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1643 mm
Tracking Rear 1646 mm
Ground Clearance 171 mm
Wheelbase 2915 mm
Height 1858 mm
Length 4945 mm
Width 1951 mm
Kerb Weight 2300 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3050 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 93 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 287 g/km
Green House 4
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 287 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 600 Nm
Makimum Power 300 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/45 R20
Rear Tyre 265/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Front Air Suspension, Gas Damper, Self Levelling
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Gas Damper, Rear Air Suspension, Self Levelling

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Wheel Arch
Compliance Location Transmission Tunnel Rhs
VIN Number Wdd1660732A000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured United States Of America