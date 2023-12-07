Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz Ml 63 Amg (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2014 Mercedes-Benz Ml 63 Amg (4X4) 166 5.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1645 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1648 mm
|Ground Clearance
|171 mm
|Wheelbase
|2915 mm
|Height
|1858 mm
|Length
|4945 mm
|Width
|1951 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2345 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3050 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3050 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|705 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|93 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Air Pollution
|7.5
|CO2 Emissions
|276 g/km
|Green House
|4.5
|Green House Overall
|3.5
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|11.8 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|276 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5750
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|700 Nm
|Makimum Power
|386 kW
|Front Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R21
|Front Rim Size
|10X21
|Rear Rim Size
|10X21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Front Air Suspension
|Rear Suspension
|Rear Air Suspension
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Wheel Arch
|Compliance Location
|Transmission Tunnel Rhs
|VIN Number
|Wdc1660742A000011
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|United States Of America
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbags - Knee
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adaptive Damping Control
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Park Assist
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Kit
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Metallic Paint
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Performance Brake Package
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- PreSafe
- Power Sunroof
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sport Seats
- Premium Sound System
- Side Steps
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Television
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights