2014 Mercedes-Benz S350 Cdi L Bluetec 222 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan

2014 Mercedes-Benz S350 Cdi L Bluetec 222 3.0L Diesel 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz S350 Cdi L Bluetec. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1624 mm
Tracking Rear 1367 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 3165 mm
Height 1496 mm
Length 5246 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1975 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2690 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 715 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Fuel Diesel
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 159 g/km
Green House 7.5
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
CO2 Combined 159 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 3600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 620 Nm
Makimum Power 190 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 247/50 R18
Rear Tyre 275/45 R18
Front Rim Size 8.0X18
Rear Rim Size 9.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Rubber Auxiliary Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2221322*000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany