2014 Mercedes-Benz S400 L 222 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Mercedes-Benz S400 L 222 3.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz S400 L. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1614 mm
Tracking Rear 1605 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 3165 mm
Height 1500 mm
Length 5361 mm
Width 1914 mm
Kerb Weight 1942 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 70 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Green House 6.5
Green House Overall 4
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.9 L/100km
CO2 Combined 184 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 480 Nm
Makimum Power 245 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/45 R19
Rear Tyre 275/40 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 9.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2221652*000001
Country Manufactured Germany