2014 Mercedes-Benz S500 222 My15 4.7L Petrol 4D Sedan

2014 Mercedes-Benz S500 222 My15 4.7L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 7 Speed Automatic G-Tro
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2014 Mercedes-Benz S500 222 My15. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1613 mm
Tracking Rear 1604 mm
Ground Clearance 109 mm
Wheelbase 3035 mm
Height 1496 mm
Length 5116 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 1995 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2695 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 215 g/km
Green House 6
Green House Overall 3.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.2 L/100km
CO2 Combined 215 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5250
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 700 Nm
Makimum Power 335 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Front Air Suspension
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Rear Air Suspension

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2220822*000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany